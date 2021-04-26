Friday, April 23
11:41 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Bob Bob, 37, of La Grande, an adult in custody at the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, on three Union County warrants for failure to appear on various cases and on a parole and post-prison supervision warrant.
3:03 p.m. — A caller reported a civil disturbance on the 800 block of French Street, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy explained options.
3:58 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City.
4:15 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Depot Street on a report of a female spraying mace. Officers resolved the situation.
4:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Washington Avenue on a call about a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
7:45 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Medical Spring area off Highway 203 on a report of a disturbance. The deputy counseled the parties involved.
11:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of Adams Avenue for a disturbance and separated parties at the scene.
11:44 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at the Grande Wood Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane. La Grande. An officer counseled the parties.
Saturday, April 24
9:33 a.m. — A caller on the 69100 block of Ruckle Road, Summerville, asked to speak to law enforcement about an ongoing issue with a dog at large. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
12:25 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle crash with possible injuries in the vicinity of Hamilton Road and Booth Lane, Cove. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded but found no crash.
1:41 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious and possibly intoxicated person at Sprue Street and Monroe Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, and the person agreed to leave.
5:45 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog harassing livestock. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took down information.
10:11 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer found the subjects of the report were fine.
Sunday, April 25
4:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Fifth Street and O Avenue on a report of a loud party. An officer determined it was music from a car. The occupant of the car turned off the music.
7:54 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Fir Street on a report of a disturbance between roommates. Officers separated the parties.
11:41 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at the La Grande Mini Storage at 1907 U Ave., La Grande. Police took a report.
4:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Clover Glen Apartments, 2212 Cove Ave., La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police cited a female for harassment.
6:35 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about harassment on the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found the situation did not rise to the level of a crime.
