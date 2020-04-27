THURSDAY
11:21 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of a juvenile causing a disturbance. Police left after giving a citation for minor in possession of marijuana.
11:27 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an attempted break-in at Forestry Sciences Laboratory, 1401 Gekeler Lane. Police agreed to provide extra patrols.
5:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of vandalism on the 10400 block of Walton Road, Island City.
FRIDAY
2:32 a.m. — A caller complained about a loud party on the 1500 block of Adele Terrace, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the complaint.
10:22 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Michael Denham, 27, of La Grande, for first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and trespassing.
11:02 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 300 block of West Arch Street, Union.
11:16 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan Russell Osterloh, 34, an inmate in the Union County Jail, La Grande, on a warrant for first- and second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, criminal conspiracy and trespassing.
5:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of N Avenue on a report of criminal mistreatment.
8:21 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Walton Road, Island City, on a report of a fight. Deputies resolved the situation.
SATURDAY
4:19 a.m. — La Grande police received a noise complaint on the 1800 block of 26th Street. An officer responded and talked to the people involved.
5:24 p.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to the Moon Motel, 2116 Adams Ave., for a fire in a garage. Other agencies also responded. Crews contained the fire to the garage and there were no injuries.
SUNDAY
Oregon State Police arrested Michael Duane Lee, 32, of Union, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run involving a person, third-degree assault and violating probation.
8:22 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 300 block of Fourth Street. An officer responded and took a report.
3:24 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of someone tampering with an ankle alarm.
3:47 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on the 300 block of G Street, North Powder.
4:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Greenwood Street and took a report for vandalism.
