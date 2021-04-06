Friday, April 2
12:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Parties left the area before police arrived.
1:19 p.m. — A caller reported minors smoking in the area of Jackson and W avenues, La Grande.
4:05 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a residence on the 1800 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance call. Police determined this was a civil issue and explained options.
6 p.m. — A caller reported a theft at Max Square in downtown La Grande. An officer made contact and planned to follow up.
9:27 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious male on the 600 block of Hibbler Street, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked, did not find anyone but made sure the area was secure.
10:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise from a residence on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and warned subjects about the noise.
Saturday, April 3
9:36 a.m. — A resident on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to police regarding a civil dispute. An officer made contact and gave options.
3:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 800 block of F Avenue on a report of a disturbance and gave options.
5:01 p.m. — Two juveniles caused a disturbance on the 2400 block of Birch Street, La Grande. An officer responded and trespassed the juveniles.
5:02 p.m. — A resident on the 2400 block of O Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to an animal enforcement officer about a barking dog. The officer made contact and explained options.
6:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Washington Avenue for a disturbance. Police at the scene explained options.
9:23 p.m. — A person told La Grande police someone was following and harassing them. Officers responded, contacted all parties and advised the follower to stop following.
11:22 p.m. — A resident on the 1400 block of Cherry Street, La Grande, complained about a dog barking.
Sunday, April 4
9:15 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a missing person. An officer made contact and determined this was a person having a mental health episode.
10:35 a.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 400 block of North 12th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and separated the parties.
4:16 p.m. — A caller reported a careless driver in the area of Highway 82 and Alicel Lane, Imbler. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and issued a warning to the driver.
6:51 p.m. — La Grande police cited Michelle Rene Daniels, 56, of La Grande, on a Umatilla County warrant for misdemeanor theft and on six Union County warrants for failure to appear in several cases, including for driving under the influence of intoxicants, trespass and resisting arrest. Police also cited Daniels for possession of methamphetamine.
