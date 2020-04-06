FRIDAY
9:14 a.m. — An Elgin caller on the 73500 block of Gordon Creek Road asked for a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding ongoing trespassing. The deputy made contact and will do follow up.
10:45 a.m. — La Grande police and a Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1400 block of Balm Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jace Darrell Clark, 28, of La Grande, for violating probation, nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and 18 counts of identify theft.
7:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a fight on the 2300 block of Island Avenue. Officers separated the parties.
SATURDAY
3:13 a.m. — A La Grande caller complained about noise on the 1100 block of Benton Avenue. Police responded and resolved the problem.
3:24 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft on the 700 block of N Avenue.
12:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a dog bite. The animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
3:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of X Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers resolved the situation.
3:39 p.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Z Avenue, La Grande, reported vandalism to a vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
7:37 p.m. — An Elgin caller on the 300 block of North 10th Avenue reported a theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
10:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3200 block of Umatilla Street for an assault. The subject did not want to go forward with a case.
SUNDAY
12:16 a.m. — La Grande police cited a 15- and a 17-year-old for unauthorized entry into a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, conspiracy to commit vehicle theft and interfering with making a report.
Oregon State Police arrested Simon Peter Gross, 33, of Marlin, Washington, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants..
1:47 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue asked to speak to an officer regarding harassment. An officer responded, found out the situation involved a landlord and tenant and advised the person to go through the civil deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
2:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal abuse at Courtney Lane and Highway 82, Summerville. The animal enforcement officer will follow up.
4:20 p.m.. — A La Grande caller on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue reported receiving harassing phone calls.
7:56 p.m. — A La Grande resdient on the 3200 block of Alder Street reported harassment. An officer responded and will follow up.
