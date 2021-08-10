Friday, Aug. 6
7:26 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a found child. The child and parents were reunited, and the deputy counseled the parents.
7:41 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of an off-road vehicle from the 200 block of West Beakman Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
10:03 a.m. — A caller reported a possible assault on the 1400 block of Court Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and determined this was a case of harassment, but the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
4:10 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious package on the 2200 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and determined the item to be garbage.
11:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of Third Street for a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Joan Rachel Pehrson, 27, for felony domestic violence.
Saturday, Aug. 7
12:09 a.m. — A caller complained about loud noise at a residence on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande. An officer responded, and the subject turned down the music.
2:10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of M Avenue on a report of a loud party. The subjects turned off the music.
2:12 a.m. — A caller reported loud music on the 200 block of Depot Street, La Grande. Officers responded and told the subject to turn down the music.
11:24 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect at Birnie Park, La Grande. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
4:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Riverside Park on a report of child neglect. An officer made contact and found the child’s needs were being met and there was no crime.
9:24 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Cove Street, Union, reported a theft. A deputy made contact and planned to follow up.
Sunday, Aug. 8
11:49 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1900 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer took a report.
3:50 p.m. — A caller on the 50800 block of Highway 203, Medical Springs, reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled both parties.
4:30 p.m. — A caller reported a skunk in the road on the 11200 block of Island Avenue, Island City. An officer responded and removed the skunk.
5:30 p.m. — A caller reported a motorcyclist without a helmet was speeding in the area of U Avenue and Birch Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
8:42 p.m. — La Grande police arrested John Eldon Curtiss, 59, on a Union County secret indictment charging first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and menacing.
9:39 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Earl R. Williams, 54, on a Union County secret indictment charging second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
11:24 p.m. — A caller reported a possible cougar in the area of the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked the area, did not find the predator but notified the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.