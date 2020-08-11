FRIDAY, Aug. 7
5:35 a.m. — La Grande police cited John W. Fine, 52, for attempting to elude police.
7:04 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of loose livestock near the railroad on Curtis Road and Miller Lane in Union.
11:47 a.m. — La Grande police took a report on a large group gathering at Riverside Park.
12:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of harassment and advised parties of their options.
6:16 p.m. — Evan Allen Mock, 25, was arrested while lodged in the Union County Jail and charged with sex abuse crimes and invasion of personal privacy.
SATURDAY, Aug. 8
1:57 a.m. — Umatilla Tribal police cited Tanner James Free, 21, and Jessey James Thomas Quinn, 24, in lieu of lodging on a Union County failure to appear warrant. Free was charged with theft, and Quinn was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
12:21 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a wanted person on the 900 block of North Main Street in Union.
2:30 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a barking dog that sounded to be in distress on Lower Perry Loop.
3:14 p.m. — The Walla Walla Police Department arrested Farnum Skylar Smart, 35, on a Union County failure to appear warrant for theft.
10:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of vandalism on the 700 block of Division Avenue.
SUNDAY, Aug. 9
12:47 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a loud party on the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue. The officers spoke to the revelers, who agreed to turn down the music.
12:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shoplifting on the 63000 block of Highway 203.
6:24 p.m. — La Grande police returned a stolen bike to its owner.
8:40 p.m. — La Grande police took a report of a dog bite incident on the 2900 block of Fir Street. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention.
