Friday, Aug. 20
9:39 a.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and separated the parties.
12:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of indecent exposure on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue. Officers responded but did not find the subject.
1:07 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 1100 block of Cedar Street, La Grande. Officers responded and checked the subject’s welfare. The person just needed water.
2:55 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and found the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
4:20 p.m. — A caller reported a theft on the 1100 block of Birch Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
11:39 p.m. — A caller reported a dog at large in the area of Hemlock Street and Jefferson Avenue, La Grande.
Saturday, Aug. 21
12:41 a.m. — A La Grande police officer found a female runaway on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue and returned her to her parent.
10:05 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of 59800 Glass Hill Road, La Grande.
2:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a juvenile disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
7:43 p.m. — A caller reported a woman was rough with her child at Cinco De Mayo, 2102 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
8:31 p.m. — Multiple callers reported illegal fireworks in the area of West Jefferson and Main streets, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find any fireworks.
11:32 p.m. — A caller asked La Grande police to check on the welfare of a neighbor on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. An officer responded. The person was OK and quieted down for the night.
Sunday, Aug. 22
4:10 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue.
5:03 a.m. — La Grande police received a noise complaint from a residence on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue. Officers responded and counseled the subject.
12:23 p.m. — A caller made a complaint about criminal mischief on the 20 block of Highway 204, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
1 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Columbus Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and separated the parties.
6:15 p.m. — A resident on the 500 block of F Avenue, La Grande, reported someone trespassed in a vehicle and left behind drugs. An officer responded and took a report.
8:39 p.m. — A caller reporting finding a horse on the 60700 block of Love Road, Cove. Law enforcement contacted the horse’s owner to make arrangements to get the animal.
