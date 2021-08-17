Friday, Aug. 13
6:01 a.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Oak Street, La Grande, complained about a barking dog. An animal enforcement officer responded, explained options and took down information.
10:30 a.m. — A La Grande police officer gave information about mental illness resources to a person at a residence on the 2300 block of Q Avenue.
11:51 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a traffic crash at 13th Street and Washington Avenue. Police arrested Michael Nearl Warner, 65, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
2:08 p.m. — A caller reported subjects were carelessly riding dirt bikes in the area of Ramo Flat Road and Highway 337, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find the subjects.
5:07 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile was causing a disturbance on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
9:23 p.m. — Local emergency services responded to milepost 17 near Highway 237, Union, for a rollover crash.
11:05 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of an intoxicated driver. Police arrested Jonathan Allen Barnhart, 46, of La Grande, for DUII and recklessly endangering another person.
Saturday, Aug. 14
1:50 a.m. — One arrest was not enough for Barnhart. La Grande police at a traffic stop at 26th Street and Mulholland Drive arrested him again — this time for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and violation of a jail release agreement.
6:37 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Island and Adams avenues on a noise complaint. An officer counseled one person.
10:28 a.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue, La Grande, reported the theft of a rabbit. Later, the owner found the rabbit.
1:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers warned the parties for disorderly conduct.
5:22 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 100 block of North Main Street, Union, for a juvenile disturbance and separated the parties involved.
8:14 p.m. — A caller at a residence on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue reported an animal bit a person. An officer responded and took a report.
8:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 64700 Webster Road, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. The sheriff’s office arrested Tanner Ryan Johnson, 22, for fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
11:08 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the area of 62100 Gaertner Lane, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
Sunday, Aug. 15
4:31 a.m. — A caller complained about a transient sleeping near a mailbox on the 200 block of Cherry Street, La Grande. An officer responded and cited and released a 49-year-old man on a Union County parole violation warrant.
6:48 a.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande, reported a disturbance. Officers responded and cited one person for harassment.
9:47 a.m. — Local emergency services responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, for an accident with an injury. Police took a report.
2:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the intersection of Island and Adams avenues for a male in traffic.
6:09 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in the area of 10800 South Walton Road, La Grande, on a report of a trespasser. The deputy determined the subject was having mental health issues and gave options.
7:21 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 59300 block of McNeill Road, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and separated the parties.
9:20 p.m. — La Grande police conducted a welfare check on a resident on the 300 block of South 20th Street. The person was fine, and police advised the subject to call relatives.
