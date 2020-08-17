FRIDAY, AUG. 14
10:51 a.m. — An Elgin resident reported a case of identity theft, and a Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
1:28 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to East Birch and North Benson streets, Union, on a report of a domestic disturbance, but no one was there when a deputy arrived.
5:29 p.m. — Dispatch received multiple non-communicative 911 calls from a La Grande residence on the 1000 block of X Avenue. Officers responded but were not able to make contact with anyone.
6:17 p.m. — A caller in the area of U.S. Forest Service Road 31 near La Grande reported a possible kidnapping due to custodial interference. Law enforcement arrived, and no one wanted to pursue charges.
10:25 p.m. — A caller asked law enforcement to check on the welfare of a person who may have been suffering mental illness on Fox Hill Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the person was fine.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
9:35 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of harassment. Officers determined this was a scam and talked to people involved about options.
2:26 p.m. — Dispatch received a non-communicative 911 call from a La Grande residence on the 400 block of Lane Avenue. An officer responded and counseled children about using 911.
5:22 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a train struck a cow on the 56700 block of Lowell Road, Union. The cow’s owner handled the situation.
6:38 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square at Adams Avenue and Fourth Street for a male causing a disturbance. Police warned the person for disorderly conduct.
11:20 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person screaming at Seventh Street and O Avenue. Officers arrived and found instead that a car had hit a dog.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
9:29 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment. Police talked to the parties, and they both agreed not to contact the other.
12:16 p.m. — A caller reported someone dumped a lot of garbage at McAlister Road and Highway 203, La Grande.
1:22 p.m. — Police and emergency services responded to the intersection of Island and Adams avenues on a report of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist, but the cyclist was not there. Police, though, took a report for the bicycle that was.
7 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Newport Avenue, Imbler, on a report of gunshots. A deputy determined the people involved dispatched a deer. The sheriff’s office notified Oregon State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.