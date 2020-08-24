FRIDAY, AUG. 21
7:40 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the La Grande Country Club, 10605 S. McAlister Lane, Island City, on a report of a burglary. A deputy took a report.
2:19 p.m. — A caller reported roosters on the loose on the 10100 block of East First Street, Island City.
8:20 p.m. — Emergency services responded to the area of Gekeler Lane and 20th Street La Grande for collision between a vehicle and a deer.
10:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of K Avenue on a report of someone who was combative. Police arrived, and the person complied with the officers.
11:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance on the 2100 block of Second Street. Offices cited a 28-year-old man for disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
2:06 a.m. — A caller reported car prowlers in the area of 10100 block of West First Street, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave three juveniles a ride home.
11:03 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 900 block of Second Street, North Powder, on a report of suspicious circumstances. The deputy picked up two runaway juveniles.
3:04 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Union of a dog bite victim. A deputy responded and took a report.
5:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Bi-Mart, 2510 Adams Ave., on a report of customers refusing to wear masks or leave the business. They left before an officer arrived.
6:30 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a building on the 100 block of Depot Street, La Grande.
7:32 p.m. — A person with dementia wandered away from their residence on the 300 block of K Avenue. Police found and returned the person home.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
12:26 p.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. Officers responded and determined it was between two brothers and resolved the situation.
2:41 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrested Ostan Lee Emery, 25, on a Union County warrant for violating probation stemming from domestic violence crimes and for violating a restraining order.
