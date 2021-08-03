Friday, July 30
8:31 a.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 300 block of West Grande Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact, made sure the dog was inside a fence and took information.
9:52 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2800 block of Fourth Street reported a trespasser stole a bird feeder. Officers responded, counseled the male and returned the bird feeder, which satisfied the resident.
3:14 p.m. — La Grande police received multiple 911 hang-ups from a residence on the 2000 block of Scorpio Drive. An officer responded and counseled children on using 911.
7:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers counseled the subjects involved.
8:09 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy was waved down on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance. The deputy separated the people involved.
11:09 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible vehicle theft on the 2300 block of Q Avenue.
Saturday, July 31
2:02 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue on a noise complaint and shut down a party.
9:53 a.m. — A caller reported a theft on the 900 block of J Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and arranged for extra patrols.
3:52 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 69400 block of Common Lane, Cove, to assist with a fire.
4:50 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible vehicle theft on the 500 block of Second Street.
5:06 p.m. — A caller reported an assault at Church and Alder streets, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s office responded but no one wanted to pursue charges.
7:25 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 200 block of North Main Street, Union, for a juvenile disturbance and counseled parties involved.
10:25 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street. An officer responded and arranged to follow up.
Sunday, Aug. 1
12:46 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue for a loud party and shut it down.
11:47 a.m. — Local law enforcement received numerous complaints about a traffic jam at Island Avenue and Interstate 84, La Grande.
12:48 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.
6:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 300 block of 20th Street for a juvenile disturbance and cited one juvenile.
8:31 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on the 2400 block of Riddle Road for a juvenile disturbance. Deputies separated and counseled the parties involved.
10:03 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1100 block of Church Street, Cove, on a report of a juvenile disturbance. The deputy counseled a person and resolved the situation.
