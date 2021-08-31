Friday, Aug. 27
9:03 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a transient camp on the 11200 block of South McAlister Road, Island City. A deputy responded but did not find the camp.
12:19 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of forgery at Bi-Mart, 2510 Adams Ave. An officer responded and took a report.
12:52 p.m. — A caller reported a person going through garbage cans on the 1900 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and talked to the subject.
3:51 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and separated the parties.
5:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the previous address on another report of a domestic disturbance and again separated the parties.
7:56 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles may have been drinking alcohol on the 200 block of Cedar Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and searched the area but any juveniles were gone.
10:52 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy conducted a field interview at Union City Park, Union, and arrested Joshua Ray Fitzpatrick, 42, on a Union County warrant charging one county of first-degree aggravated theft, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and nine counts of identity theft.
Saturday, Aug. 28
8:56 a.m. — A caller reported an incident of indecent exposure on the 2200 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded but did not find anything indecent.
12:40 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 300 block of Third Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
4:26 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 200 block of West Chestnut Street, Union, on a report of an intoxicated person and explained options.
6:53 p.m. — A caller reported a fight at the Skate Park, La Grande. Officers responded and determined the complaint was unfounded.
7:34 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of East Harrison Street, Union, reported possible identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
8:20 p.m. — A La Grande officer responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of fireworks. The officer warned one person.
Sunday, Aug. 29
2:36 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
2:46 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of O Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers found there was a party, and the subjects said they would quiet down.
7:33 a.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances involving dogs on the 2100 block of Island Avenue, La Grande.
12:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of menacing on the 700 block of 20th Street, La Grande. An officer attempted to make contact but was not able to leave a message.
3:52 p.m. — A La Grande police officer spoke with a trespasser on the railroad track at Island and Monroe avenues.
5:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police found the situation did not rise to the level of a crime.
5:31 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 73500 block of Gordon Creek Road, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance and separated the parties.
6:52 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1600 block of Seventh Street, La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties.
11:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 3100 block of First Street. An officer responded and found the vehicle was unoccupied.
