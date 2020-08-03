SATURDAY, AUG. 1
9:57 a.m. — Railroad crossing arms malfunctioned at the Fir Street crossing, La Grande. Local authorities notified Union Pacific Railroad.
2:14 p.m. — An Elgin resident on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the person and explained options.
6:55 p.m. — Three dogs on the loose on the 1500 block of Pine Street, La Grande, prompted a complaint. An officer was not able to catch the dogs.
9:57 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism to property on the 700 block of East Fulton Street, Union. A deputy planned to follow up.
11:15 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Ninth Street and N Avenue on a complaint about a loud party. An officer counseled the people involved.
SUNDAY, AUG. 2
7:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers trespassed one person from the property.
12:35 p.m. — A Summerville resident reported her horses missing and she would call back if she could not find them.
3:22 p.m. — A caller reported someone was shooting in an unsafe manner at Wolf Creek Reservoir, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the shooter was being safe and not putting anyone in danger.
6:26 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance in Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy arrived and found the parties had already separated.
9:08 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Spruce Street on a report of a fight. Officers warned the people involved for disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.