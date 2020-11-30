Friday, Nov. 27
9:55 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for contact regarding possible abuse. An officer made contact, took information and explained options.
11:19 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to the animal enforcement officer about cats in the area of Main and East Beakman streets, Union. The officer made contact and explained options.
6:25 p.m. — A Summerville resident reported the theft of medication. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, but no one wanted to pursue charges.
Saturday, Nov. 28
4:33 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 100 block of Fir Street. An officer responded and counseled one person.
10:54 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer contacted a person and issued a warning.
4:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of N Avenue. Officers responded and determined it was an argument.
7:01 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1200 block of Evanston Street, Elgin. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and separated the parties, but no one wanted to pursue charges.
Sunday, Nov. 29
12:57 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for assistance with a person experiencing mental illness. Police contacted a mental health provider.
9:41 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of N Avenue for a female yelling. She moved along after an officer arrived.
1:49 p.m. — A caller was suspicious someone would abandon a trailer near Pierce and Foothill roads, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy found no one was abandoning the trailer at that moment.
5:45 p.m. — A caller reported a person might be suffering from mental illness on the 2000 block of Second Street, La Grande. The subject left before an officer arrived.
8:06 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Madison Avenue on a report of a burglary at a residence. Officers determined nothing was stolen and would provide extra patrols.
10:32 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary at Greenscapes Nursery & Landscaping, 11001 Island Ave., Island City. A deputy found everything was secure.
