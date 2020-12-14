Friday, Dec. 11
7:54 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle on the 600 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
12:50 p.m. — A caller from Texas reported finding a dog with a collar with information from Union County. The animal enforcement officer looked into it and found the dog owner also was in Texas.
5:52 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 2500 block of Second Street. An officer contacted the caller and will follow up.
10:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Walnut Street and Penn Avenue on a complaint about loud equipment. The officer found workers were just finishing up.
11:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a male yelling and screaming. The subject moved along.
Saturday, Dec. 12
10:47 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of dogs attacking a horse on the 1200 block of Hill Street, Cove. The animal enforcement officer responded but did not find any dogs.
1:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Adams Avenue for juveniles causing a disturbance. The subjects were gone when police arrived.
8:34 p.m. — A caller reported they were walking on the 1800 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, when a person threatened them. An officer talked to the caller and explained options.
Sunday, Dec. 13
8:34 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible animal neglect on the 1500 block of Y Avenue. The animal enforcement officer responded and left a notice.
11:27 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of railroad crossing arms malfunctioning at Highway 203 and Pierce Road, La Grande. Police notified Union Pacific Railroad.
11:50 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an adult who sold vape pens to juveniles in Elgin. A deputy made contact and counseled one subject.
7:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of 12th Street on a complaint about people going through the dumpster near the Grand Plaza Apartments and leaving garbage on the ground. There was no one there when police arrived.
10:22 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2400 block of Riddle Road reported receiving a threat. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the person and explained options.
