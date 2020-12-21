Friday, Dec. 18
10:18 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of livestock on the loose on the 71000 block of Summerville Road, Summerville. The animal enforcement officer took information.
2:07 p.m. — A La Grande police officer warned three juveniles trespassing on the railroad tracks at Harrison Avenue and Cedar Street.
8:42 p.m. — La Grande police received two complaints about noise on the 900 block of Lane Avenue. Officers responded and explained options each time.
11:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Cove Avenue on a report of a fight.
Saturday, Dec. 19
7:52 a.m. — La Grande police cited and released Jason Michael Hill, 40, no fixed address, on accusations of burglary and theft based on a secret indictment.
12:42 p.m. — A caller reported a pit bull dog on the loose on the 2300 block of L Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer took the dog to a shelter.
7:08 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande. Law enforcement responded and determined the circumstances did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
Sunday, Dec. 20
12:01 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1600 block of 21st Street asked to speak to police about fraud and telephonic harassment. An officer explained options.
8:22 a.m. — A Cove resident reported possible harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy explained options for a restraining order.
9:17 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 100 block of Fir Street. An officer took a report.
4:04 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person in Elgin who was attempting self-harm. A deputy responded and found the subject was OK.
9:26 p.m.— The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Elgin.
