Wednesday, Dec. 23
1:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a wanted person on the 2600 block of Ash Street. The investigation determined the person was not wanted in Oregon.
3:33 p.m. — A caller reported a careless driver on the 1200 block of V Avenue, La Grande. Police took a report for juvenile traffic violations.
Thursday, Dec. 24
5:58 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Q Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest and separated the parties.
1:15 p.m. — A caller reported a dog attacked another dog on the 100 block of Willow Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and issued a warning.
6:27 p.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots on the 10500 block of West First Street, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area and found nothing suspicious. Law enforcement received other calls during the weekend of a similar nature, and the noises may have been fireworks.
Friday, Dec. 25
1:09 a.m. — A caller reported a child walking alone on the 400 block of Fir Street, La Grande. An officer responded, found the juvenile was 14 and nearly home.
9:18 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance. No one wanted to pursue a case, and the deputy determined this did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
Saturday, Dec. 26
10:55 a.m. — A caller on the 1700 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, reported a vehicle had two slashed tires. An officer took a report.
3:12 p.m. — An anonymous caller reported someone may have overdosed on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police and medics arrived at the scene and did not find anyone overdosing.
8:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue. Officers responded and counseled the subjects.
Sunday, Dec. 27
1:02 a.m. — The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Interstate 84 eastbound was closed in Baker City at exit 304 due to a semitrailer crash near milepost 349 and dense fog that contributed to secondary crashes in the area. ODOT also closed Highway 245 southbound to all but local traffic. I-84 eastbound remained closed at 6:30 a.m. as tow companies, emergency response crews and ODOT crews worked to clear multiple semis that crashed. ODOT gave the OK to open the eastbound lane at Baker City at about 8 a.m.
6:52 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 10200 block of South McAlister Road, La Grande, for trespassers and arrested a 19-year-old female on a Union County warrant for failure to appear on a trespassing charge and Colin Drew Dittmer, 21, on eight Union County warrants for failure to appear on charges of theft, theft of services and trespassing. Deputies also arrested him for third-degree criminal mischief.
3 p.m. — Police and medics responded to 11th Street and Washington Avenue, La Grande, for a traffic crash involving injuries. Police took a report.
5:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Q Avenue on a report of a possible intoxicated driver leaving a residence. Officers arrested Jessie Aaron Whitmore, 58, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants and cited him for driving with a suspended license.
6:14 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle was on fire on Forest Phillips Creek Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy advised the owner of the vehicle and the Oregon Department of Forestry about the fire.
