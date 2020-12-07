Friday, Dec. 4
5:57 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of fraud on the 1000 block of 13th Street. An officer took a report.
10:55 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2000 block of Cove Avenue on a report of trespassing. La Grande police arrested Christina Hawkins, 46, for trespass, theft and resisting arrest.
4:56 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence in Union. The subject was OK, and the deputy asked the person to contact family members.
Saturday, Dec. 5
3:04 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Clare Street on a noise complaint. A homeowner agreed to turn down their music.
12:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. These subjects were fine, but police warned them for disorderly conduct.
3:49 p.m. — A North Powder caller on the 400 block of Fourth Street reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
8 p.m. — La Grande Police responded to the 1700 block of Z Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Police determine the report was unfounded.
Sunday, Dec. 6
12:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of a disturbance. Police also contacted a mental health provider. The subject calmed down at the time.
11:46 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2800 block of Cherry Street, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance. Officers found the incident did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
Police, however, cited a 23-year-old woman on a Umatilla County warrant for failure to appear on charges of methamphetamine and heroin possession.
12:26 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on Jimmy Creek Road, North Powder.
2:05 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 2800 block of Second Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and took information.
7:57 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Morgan Lake Road, La Grande. A deputy found the vehicle unoccupied and plans to follow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.