Friday, Feb. 12
7:01 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 58100 block of Foothill Road, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. A deputy found the parties were arguing and gave one person a ride to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
10:37 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Richard Panek, 57, of La Grande, for felon in possession of a weapon.
12:02 p.m. — A caller reported dogs chased livestock the night before on the 300 block of Church Street, Summerville. The animal enforcement officer issued a citation.
1:09 p.m. — A Union resident reported fraud to a bank account. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took down information.
4:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Box Elder Street and Adams Avenue on a complaint about indecent exposure and arrested Sean Thomas Phillips, 29, for indecent exposure.
5:53 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 330 block of East Dearborn Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
10:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3200 block of Umatilla Street for a noise complaint and warned one person for an ordinance violation.
11 p.m. — A caller reported a traffic hazard at 12th Street and Highland Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and counseled juveniles.
Saturday, Feb. 13
6:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Monroe and Island avenues to assist with a disabled vehicle. The police department and Union County Sheriff’s Office throughout the weekend responded to numerous disabled vehicles, slide-offs and collisions related to driving conditions.
2:30 p.m. — A caller reported finding a dog at Standley Lane and Hunter Road north of Island City. The animal enforcement officer responded.
3:21 p.m. — A caller reported a person walking a dog was trespassing on the 300 block of Polk Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and warned the dog owner for trespassing.
4:36 p.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande, reported the theft of a license plate. An officer took a report.
6:22 p.m. — A four-wheeler pulling a sled was creating a traffic hazard on the 800 block of West Dearborn Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy counseled the subjects.
6:30 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy at South College and East Fulton streets, Union, saw a four-wheeler pulling someone on the snow. The deputy counseled the participants about the dangers of this activity.
Sunday, Feb. 14
8:47 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a burglary at Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM, 10705 Island Ave., Island City. A deputy responded but there was no need for a report.
1:44 p.m. — A caller reported finding a duck on the 62200 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer would follow up.
7:04 p.m. —The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 90 block of South Eighth Street, Elgin, on a report of a vehicle theft. A deputy took information and cited a 37-year-old woman from Elgin on a Union County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
7:55 p.m. — A caller reported someone urinating in public on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the report was unfounded.
8:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Fourth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested Sara Louis Richmond, 42, of La Grande, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
