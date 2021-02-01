Friday, Jan. 29
8:50 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check on the 700 block of First Street, Cove. A deputy responded and found the subject was fine.
1:52 p.m. — A Cove resident reported possible identity theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
2:38 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Justin Harold Sheline, 32, on a Union County warrant for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree mischief.
3:54 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy on the 1100 block of Division Street, Elgin, received a complaint of telephonic harassment and a request for extra patrols.
7:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Lake Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
10:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of N Avenue on a request for a welfare check. Police found the subject was fine.
10:32 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 200 block of Fifth Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy provided extra patrols.
11:27 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 700 block of Ruckman Avenue, Imbler. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded but the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest. Deputies separated the parties.
Saturday, Jan. 30
2:35 a.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 90 block of South Eighth Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
2:56 a.m. — A caller complained about noise on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer responded, tried to make contact but did not get an answer.
3:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Fourth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police separated the parties.
10:16 a.m. — An Elgin resident on the 2500 block of South 12th Street reported a juvenile has been operating a dirt bike on city streets, but it was not happening at the moment.
2:03 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, and one person said she would return later for the items she wanted.
5:54 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported a burglary at a business. An officer made contact and took a report.
7:13 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 2700 block of N Avenue, La Grande, An officer responded and took a report.
8:37 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at Taurus Avenue and Aries Lane, La Grande. Officers responded and told the subject to keep down the noise.
Sunday, Jan. 31
8:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a runaway juvenile. Police returned the juvenile to their parent.
10:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue for a harassment call. Officers arrested a 47-year-old woman on misdemeanors of second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
12:56 p.m. — A caller reported a pit bull dog running in traffic at Spruce Street and Y Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded but did not see the dog.
2:09 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Evanston Street, Elgin, on a call about harassment. A deputy arrested a 51-year-old woman on misdemeanors of second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
9 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person standing in the road in the area of the railroad tracks at Island Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and gave the person a ride to the Union County Warming Station, La Grande.
