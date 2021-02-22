Friday, Feb. 19
8:06 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle at Sixth Street and N Avenue, La Grande.
11:13 a.m. — A caller reported a dog on the loose on the 800 block of East Ash Street, Union. The animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the owners.
12:54 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported identity theft. An officer responded and took a report.
2:48 p.m. — Law enforcement and emergency services responded to a traffic crash with injuries at Island Avenue and Mulholland Drive, La Grande.
4:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Fifth Street for a domestic disturbance. The officer at the scene found the circumstances did not mandate an arrest and separated the parties.
5:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Q Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Police separated the parties.
7:02 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office at L Avenue and 25th Street, La Grande, arrested Colin Drew Dittmer, 21, on 11 Union County warrants for failure to appear on cases for trespass, theft, misdemeanor assault and other charges.
9 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 300 block of Adams Avenue for a noncommunicative 911 call. Officers determined this was a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
Saturday, Feb. 20
12:33 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Riverside Park for a suspicious vehicle. An officer told the subject to go home.
1:08 a.m. — A caller complained about loud noise on the 1900 block of Z Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the subject agreed to turn down the music.
11:46 a.m. — A caller reported an injured hawk on the 3000 block of Blue Mountain Drive, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer contacted the caller, who would take the raptor to Blue Mountain Wildlife, the bird rescue and rehabilitation center in Pendleton.
11:50 a.m. — A caller reported an injured cat on the 700 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and took the cat to a veterinarian.
3:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Union.
7:32 p.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief to a vehicle on the 700 block of 16th Street, La Grande. An officer took a report.
8:45 p.m. — A caller reported a possible disturbance on the 79300 block of Highway 204, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact. The parties separated prior to response.
11:52 p.m. — A caller complained again about loud noise on the 1900 block of Z Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled one person.
Sunday, Feb. 21
12:52 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 62100 block of Mount Glen Road, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle J. Wright, 36, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
5:17 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy assisted at a traffic crash involving possible injuries on McAlister Road, La Grande.
11:21 a.m. — A caller reported two dogs on the loose in the area of milepost 268 on Interstate 84, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded, found the dogs and counseled their owners.
1:41 p.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Everett Robb, 20, of Lostine, on a Union County warrant for first-degree theft and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
4:35 p.m. — A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1900 block of First Street, La Grande. An officer responded and separated the parties.
11:06 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 90 block of South Eighth Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and had the parties separate.
