Friday, Feb. 5
10:13 a.m. — A caller reported possible restraining order violations on the 3200 block of Columbia Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and logged information.
2:02 p.m. — A La Grande resident asked to speak to an officer regarding COVID-19 restrictions. An officer made contact and explained options.
2:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Street on a report of domestic violence. Police arrested Richard David Briney, 54, of La Grande, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and two counts of strangulation.
6:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of someone furnishing alcohol to minors on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer tried to make contact to get more information but had to leave a message.
8:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to 11th Street and J Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers found no disturbance.
10:05 p.m. — A caller reported a car prowler at Second Street and Crook Avenue, La Grande. Police checked the area and found no prowler.
Saturday, Feb. 6
9:35 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue. Police arrested a 33-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct.
12:43 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile causing a disturbance on the 1300 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and counseled the subjects.
1:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a disturbance at a residence. Police counseled the parties involved.
2:31 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 49600 block of Ellis Road, North Powder. A Union County sheriff's deputy responded and took a report.
6:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue. Police arrested Shiloh Kane Dickenson, 36, for strangulation and fourth-degree domestic violence assault plus on a Umatilla County warrant for drug crime.
9:52 p.m. — La Grande police responded to another residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police found the parties were fine.
Sunday, Feb. 7
7:40 a.m. — A Summerville resident on the 500 block of Patton Street reported the theft of a dirt bike.
8:53 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to North Powder on a report of a burglary at a residence on the 49600 block of Ellis Road.
2:23 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy saw cattle on the loose in the area of Hunter Road and Hacker Lane, Summerville. The sheriff’s office notified the cattle owner.
4:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, of someone passing a counterfeit bill. A deputy responded and cited Colvin William Cutshall, 32, for giving false information to police and on a Umatilla County warrant for first-degree forgery and possession of a forged instrument and on three Baker County warrants for theft, robbery and methamphetamine possession.
4:06 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Fourth Street for possible gunshots. Officers determined the loud sounds came from illegal fireworks and counseled the people involved.
6:05 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Imbler of possible child neglect. A deputy responded and will follow up.
10 p.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande, reported a stalker. An officer responded, but the suspicious person drove away before police arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.