Friday, Jan. 8
10:01 a.m — The animal enforcement officer responded to the 2900 block of Mulholland Drive, La Grande, on a report of a dog running loose. The officer counseled the owner.
10:25 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a person doing self-harm. Police took a report.
11:43 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible animal abuse on the 300 block of Second Street. The animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
2:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of X Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties, provided options and cited a 54-year-old man for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
4:09 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a theft in the area of Monroe and Island avenues. An officer determined the items were on the railroad tracks and warned one person for trespass and offensive littering.
11:30 p.m. — A resident on the 3200 block of Umatilla Street, La Grande, reported a loud party. Officers responded and counseled the homeowner.
Saturday, Jan. 9
1:34 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 62800 block of Philynda Loop, La Grande, for a noise complaint. The subject opted to turn down the music.
10:22 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a weapon purchase denial from Ace Hardware, 2212 Island Ave., No. 290. An officer responded and took a report.
3:59 p.m.— La Grande police responded to the 1703 block of V Avenue for a call about harassment. An officer logged information.
10:57 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
Sunday, Jan. 10
1:30 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 1800 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. Officers responded but did not find a suspicious person.
8:04 a.m. — A La grande resident reported a stalking order violation. An officer made contact and planned to follow up.
10:47 a.m. — A Union resident on the 1000 block of South Main Street reported a dog attacked their dog. The animal enforcement officer made contact and would follow up.
1:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of L Avenue on a report of a burglary and took a report. Police at 5:38 p.m. returned to a second address on the same block for another burglary report.
8:59 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer made contact and subsequently gave a warning for telephonic harassment.
