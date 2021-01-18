Friday, Jan. 15
6:57 a.m. — A caller reported a pit bull at large on the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande.
9:06 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a wallet at Riverside Park, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
1:51 p.m. — A resident on the 10800 block of Walton Road, Island City, reported a theft that happened in 2020. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
3:25 p.m. — A caller asked the Union County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on a person on the 10700 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A deputy responded, found the subject was fine and moving along.
8:40 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a panic alarm at Eagle Carriage & Machine Inc., 62500 Commerce Road, La Grande. The response, however, was canceled while deputies were en route.
Saturday, Jan. 16
9:38 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office booked Justin Sheline, 32, of La Grande, into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, on charges of violating probation and second-degree burglary, mischief and trespassing.
11:59 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer made contact and took down information.
2:58 p.m. — A homeowner on Rose Ridge Road, Cove, reported a burglary. The homeowner asked the Union County Sheriff’s Office to document the incident.
9:08 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported a restraining order violation. An officer responded and will follow up.
10:58 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party at a residence on the 1000 block of H Avenue. An officer responded, and the homeowner agreed to turn down the volume.
Sunday, Jan. 17
8:05 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to the area of milepost 13 on Highway 82, Imbler, on a report of an intoxicated driver. The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randall Lynn Faria, 64, of Sandpoint, Idaho, for reckless driving, reckless endangering and felony possession of methamphetamine.
12:19 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 63100 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
1:40 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 800 block of Cedar Street, Elgin, on a report of criminal mischief. The parties involved reached a civil compromise.
5:09 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 200 block of West Bryan Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, counseled and trespassed a person from this address.
