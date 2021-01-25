Friday, Jan. 22
6:47 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Third Street for a disturbance. An officer determined the situation involved a mentally ill person and requested medical assistance.
12:12 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2500 block of Second Street, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
4:32 p.m. — A caller asked La Grande police to check on a person who threatened self harm. An officer made contact, found the person was fine at the time and gave options for support.
9:48 p.m. — A caller reported an attempted break-in at a residence on the 1100 block of Bryan Street, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined there was no attempted break-in.
Saturday, Jan. 23
10:34 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 18th Street for a disturbance. The situation turned out to involve a dog bite. Police took a report.
11:32 a.m. — A caller reported a dog may have been harassing livestock on the 70000 block of Highway 204, Elgin.
11:54 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
4:03 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 3200 block of Alder Street, La Grande. Officers responded and trespassed two people.
5:37 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious people on the 1900 block of Birch Street, Elgin. A deputy spoke to a group of four people but found there was no crime.
10:21 p.m. — La Grande police received complaints about gunshots or fireworks in the area of La Grande Middle School, 1108 Fourth St. Officers responded, found it was fireworks and counseled four people.
11:30 p.m. — A caller reported a possible fight involving a large group of people at a residence on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. Offices responded, found a party and talked with the homeowner, who shut down the festivities.
Sunday, Jan. 24
6:18 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a loud bang in the area of the 200 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and determined the cause was a firework.
12:34 p.m. —Caller reported possible harassment on the 3300 block of Columbia Street, La Grande. An officer made contact with both parties and counseled them.
1:38 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 100 block of South Third Street, Union, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The deputy made one arrest.
2:46 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a storage unit on the 200 block of South 19th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
7:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Lake Avenue. Officers responded and separated the parties.
11:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Third Street for a disturbance involving a juvenile. Police separated the parties.
