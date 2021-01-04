Friday, Jan. 1
10:37 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of the denial of a firearms purchase at Oregon Trail Trader, 2312 Adams Avenue, La Grande.
11:21 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a firearm theft in the area of Alder Street and 14th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy took a report. At the same time, La Grande police received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 300 block of 18th Street. An officer took a report.
5:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of the theft of a vehicle from the 1600 block of Fifth Street. An officer made contact, but no one wanted to pursue a case.
8:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Fifth Street for a domestic disturbance.
Saturday, Jan. 2
8:23 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Spruce Street on a report of a transient camp. Officers trespassed one person.
1:46 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Alder Street, Elgin, on a report of an attempted hit-and-run. Deputies arrested a 44-year-old man for disorderly conduct and reckless driving.
3:21 p.m. — A caller reported indecent exposure on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not spot anyone suspicious.
6:14 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on the 65100 block of Dark Canyon Road, La Grande. The deputy took information.
6:36 p.m. — A caller in La Grande reported the theft of his vehicle. An officer responded but the caller reported finding his car.
Sunday, Jan. 3
7:48 a.m. — A caller reported a power line was down on the 1500 block of N Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, and a crew from the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative arrived and took control of the situation.
12:24 p.m. — A caller on the 58700 block of Pierce Road, La Grande, reported a dog was in with livestock. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
5:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a careless driver at Willow Street and Adams Avenue. An officer counseled the driver.
9:26 p.m. — A caller on Foxhill Road, La Grande, reported wildlife stuck in a trap. A Union County deputy explained options.
11:21 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a noise complaint on the 900 block of Lane Avenue. Police told the subject to keep it down.
