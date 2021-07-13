Friday, July 9
8 a.m. — A caller reported horses on the loose in the area of Mount Glenn Road and Starr Lane, north of La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and returned the horses to their owner.
2:45 p.m. — A caller reported possible neglect of goats that were without shelter from the sun on the 3300 block of Spruce Street, La Grande.
7:14 p.m. — A caller reported a civil disturbance at a residence on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
10:41 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Perry Garrison, 34, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Saturday, July 10
1:41 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 50 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance and resolved the situation.
9:49 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 200 block of South 12th Avenue, Elgin.
12:47 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in the area of 57900 Highway 203, Union. A deputy made contact and took information.
3:01 p.m. — A caller reported careless driving four-wheelers on the 500 block of C Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned two for riding four-wheelers.
6:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person suffering mental illness. An officer made contact and explained options.
10:51 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile on a bicycle was looking in car windows on the 400 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande.
Sunday, July 11
12:04 a.m. — A resident on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande, reported a vehicle theft. An officer responded, but the person did not want to pursue a case. Police, however, trespassed one person.
1:41 a.m. — A caller reported an assault took place at Duke’s Saloon & Grill, 35 N. Eighth Ave., Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
1:39 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 320 block of Spruce Street, La Grande.
4:35 p.m. — Local emergency services responded to Walton Road and Buchanan Lane near La Grande on a report of a traffic crash with injuries.
8:18 p.m. — A caller reported a homeless person was camping on the sidewalk at Adams Avenue and Hemlock Street, La Grande.
Monday, July 12
12:12 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a loud party on the 800 block of Main Avenue. An officer responded and the party broke up for the night.
1:33 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Q Avenue on a report of harassment. Officers arrested Gary Allen Hatch, 58, of La Grade, for menacing, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct and harassment
