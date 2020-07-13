FRIDAY
11:11 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible animal abuse on the 2400 block of Riddle Road.
12:54 p.m. — A caller on the 2000 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about vandalism.
2:20 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism on the 1400 block of Monroe Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
5:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on the 1800 block of Second Street.
9:29 p.m. — A caller reported an injured deer on the 2800 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande.
11:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Oak Street on a complaint about a loud party. An officer counseled the partygoers about noise.
SATURDAY
6:55 a.m. — A caller reported capturing two horses that were running loose on the 62000 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande.
12:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a complaint about fraud and theft by deception. Police reported giving one person a citation.
5:30 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person sitting on the steps of La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave.
5:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to O Avenue and First Street on a report of a domestic disturbance, but the victim would not cooperate with police.
6:20 p.m. — People racing motorcycles on West Grande Street, Union, prompted a call for law enforcement. The caller said this is an ongoing problem. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the riders.
6:54 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
8:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a noise complaint about possible illegal fireworks on the 1200 block of U Avenue. An officer talked to the people involved.
9:26 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of teens shooting from the road at Sandridge Road and Woodell Lane, Imbler. A deputy did not find the teens. About 30 minutes later, a deputy took a report for gunshots on the 54600 block of Sandridge Road.
9:30 p.m. — Campers caused a disturbance at Pincher Reservoir, North Powder. Sheriff’s deputies from Union and Baker counties responded. The campers said they would keep down the noise.
11:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of X Avenue for a burglary of a home and took a report, including for the theft of a computer.
