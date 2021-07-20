Friday, July 16
7:54 a.m. — A North Powder resident on the 400 block of F Street complained about a barking dog.
11:54 a.m. — A caller at a residence on the 200 block of Sixth Street, Imbler, asked for assistance with a trapped kitten. An animal enforcement officer responded and helped.
2:04 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2600 block of Bearco Loop on a report of a possible domestic disturbance. La Grande police arrested Carl Lee Archer, 39, for reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, felony attempt to elude, second-degree criminal mischief, initiating a false report and hit-and-run on property.
6:28 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer regarding an ongoing issue with loud vehicles. An officer made contact and arranged for extra patrols.
8:34 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1300 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and explained options.
Saturday, July 17
1:08 a.m. — A caller reported a loud disturbance at a residence on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande. Officers responded and counseled the subject.
6:41 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Bearco Loop on a report of a suspicious male. Officers warned one person for disorderly conduct.
8:38 a.m. — A caller reported a reckless driver at Highway 237 and Peach Road, La Grande.
9:17 a.m. — A caller reported a reckless driver at Division Avenue and Second Street, La Grande.
9:17 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to another report of a reckless driver at Division Avenue and Second Street, La Grande, and police subsequently arrested Justin Raymond Villastrigo, 24, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangering and one count of first-degree criminal trespass.
10:45 a.m. —Local law enforcement responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a disturbance and issued one citation.
2:25 p.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of U Avenue, La Grande, reported a disturbance regarding an animal issue. A Union County sheriff’s deputy and animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the parties.
5:20 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
7:45 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Island and Adams avenues, La Grande, on a report of a vehicle crash involving injuries. Police took a report.
9 p.m. — A caller on the 1700 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported a restraining order violation. An officer made contact and took information.
11:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of burglary at a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street. Police would provide extra patrols.
Sunday, July 18
12:15 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a report of a car prowler. Any suspect was gone before police arrived.
2:25 p.m. — A caller reported a careless driver on the 74300 block of Thompson Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and determined this was on private property.
7:16 p.m. — A caller on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported the possible theft of a companion animal. Officers responded and counseled the subject.
11:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., on a report of a disturbance near a business and separated the parties.
11:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to another site at La Grande Town Center on a report of an assault. An officer made contact and took information.
