FRIDAY
9:02 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child abuse in Union.
2:20 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Union, on a report of domestic violence. The sheriff’s office arrested Dorena Dee Moore, 63, on accusations of menacing and second-degree assault.
6:01 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance at Pilcher Creek Reservoir, North Powder. A deputy responded, talked to the people involved and determined the circumstances did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
9:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Seventh Street on a report of someone shooting fireworks at a house. Officers did not find anyone at the scene.
SATURDAY
12:43 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited Bob Run Hutchins, 53, for felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and driving while suspended.
2:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child abuse occurring at Jubilee Lake, Elgin. The sheriff’s office requested the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office assist with the follow-up.
6:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., for a man who was possibly intoxicated and trying to drive. An officer provided the man a ride home.
8:43 p.m. — A caller reported people shooting guns across the road and into a field in the area of the 62600 block of Starr Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the shooters and counseled them.
SUNDAY
9:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Albany Street on a report of indecent exposure. An officer counseled the person who was the subject of the call.
12:25 p.m. — A caller reported possible child neglect on the 2200 block of Fir Street, La Grande. A city police officer responded and talked to the parties involved.
12:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary on the 500 block of M Avenue.
4:11 p.m. — A caller in Cove reported a dog harassing sheep on the 61000 block of Love Road. The animal enforcement officer impounded the dog.
8:52 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism to a mailbox on the 300 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.