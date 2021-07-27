Friday, July 23
8:06 a.m. — A caller requested contact regarding cats at an abandoned house on the 500 block of Main Street, Cove. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
8:23 a.m. — La Grande police received information about a denial for trying to buy a gun at Bi-Mart, 2510 Adams Ave., La Grande.
12:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of indecent exposure. Officers warned two people for disorderly conduct.
2:46 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties involved.
7:34 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on Interstate 84 near milepost 257 near La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
10:20 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fireworks on the 1600 block of 26th Street. Subsequent fireworks complaints came in during the next 30 minutes about fireworks on the 2300 block of Adams Avenue, 400 block of 20th Street and 1800 block of G Avenue. Police each time responded but did not find any suspects.
10:52 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded but did not find anyone.
Saturday, July 24
1:10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane for a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
8:07 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle on the 2300 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
10:07 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the 10500 block of West First Street, La Grande. The driver was suffering from a medical issue.
12:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2800 block of Spruce Street for a hit-and-run. Police arrested Samuel A. Longe, 50, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run and violating probation.
12:56 p.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose on Highway 82 near milepost 19, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and locked the gate.
1:48 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 130 block of N Avenue for an assault. Officers took a report.
2:36 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about juveniles riding motorcycles in North Powder. A sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the youths and notified their parents.
7:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of E Street, North Powder. A deputy responded and found this did not rise to the level of mandatory arrest.
11:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3200 block of Alder Street, La Grande, on a report of two brothers fighting. Officers determined this did not rise to the level of mandatory arrest and no one wanted to pursue charges. When an officer returned again, one person left.
Sunday, July 25
12:12 a.m. — A caller complained about loud noise from a residence on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande. An officer responded, and the occupants agreed to turn down the music.
10:22 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10200 block of East Fourth Street, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies separated the parties.
12:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of O Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
1:22 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of North McAlister Road and the railroad.
7:09 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a juvenile disturbance on the 3300 block of Union Street. An officer responded and counseled one juvenile.
7:11 p.m. — A caller reported an injured kitten on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and forwarded information to an animal enforcement officer.
9:04 p.m. — A caller reported transients trespassing on the 58600 block of Five Point Creek Road, La Grande, and taking water from a private well. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and told one person to stay away from the residence.
