FRIDAY
10:23 a.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about an ongoing problem of dogs at large.
2:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 12th Street on a report of harassment and trespassed one person from the site.
3:05 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of vandalism on Hess Cabin Road, Union.
7:45 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on the 1100 block of O Avenue, La Grande.
8:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint and report of possible illegal fireworks on the 500 block of East Beakman Street, Union. A deputy advised the resident to cease.
10:24 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Lowell Road, Union, on a report of a train striking a cow.
SATURDAY
3:13 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of an assault. Officers separated the parties involved.
8:22 a.m. — La Grande police cited a 15-year-old male for misdemeanors of criminal mischief and trespassing and unlawful applying of graffiti.
9:34 a.m. — A caller reported a dog was killing chickens on the 64900 block of Sammyville Lane, Elgin.
12:58 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from a resident of possible fraud.
4:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of Harrison Avenue for a dispute between neighbors. Police found no crime and decided this was a landlord/tenant issue.
7:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child abuse.
8:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old male in Elgin for possession of a stolen firearm.
11:45 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 900 block of Third Street.
SUNDAY
10:51 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary of a structure on the 1100 block of Church Street, Cove. A deputy contacted the caller and logged information.
10:58 a.m. — A customer refused to wear a mask at Bi-Mart, 2510 Adams Ave., La Grande. Staff called the police to trespass the person. The officer arrived, and the mask refuser decided to wear a mask and continue shopping.
4:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2400 block of R Avenue. Officers cited Jesse Shodin, 46, no fixed address, on two Union County warrants for failure to appear.
6:54 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited a 17-year-old male in Elgin for possession of marijuana and a pipe.
9:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 600 block of 18th Street. An officer arrived and resolved the situation.
