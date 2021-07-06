Friday, July 2
8:39 a.m. — A caller on the 62500 block of Finley Creek Lane, Summerville, reported a dog bite. An animal enforcement officer took a report.
11:18 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3100 block of Island Avenue on a report of a homeless encampment. An officer asked one person to move along.
1:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue for a juvenile disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
3:27 p.m. — A caller on the 600 block of Crook Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bite. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
4:11 p.m. — Another caller reported a dog bite, on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer took a report.
7:07 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty at Carolyn Terrace and North 15th Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
7:15 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 11300 block of Island Avenue, Island City, on a report of a road rage incident. The deputy counseled the parties involved.
7:29 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile caused a disturbance at Riverside Park, La Grande. Officers and medics responded and took one subject to Grande Ronde Hospital.
Saturday, July 3
3:43 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue for a disturbance and warned the parties for disorderly conduct.
10:27 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded.
12:57 p.m. — La Grande police received another report of a domestic disturbance, this time on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. Officers responded and counseled the parties.
4:44 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer determined everything was fine.
9:26 p.m. — Reports of fireworks — legal and illegal — began rolling into local law enforcement. The first complaint came from the area of 10800 South Walton Road, Island City. From then until after 11 p.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Office and La Grande police responded to nine calls about fireworks. In nearly every case, law enforcement was not able to find who set off the fireworks.
La Grande police, however, responded to the 2600 block of Cove Avenue on a fireworks complaint that came in at 11:13 p.m. and in this case an officer explained to people there was a city ban in place.
Sunday, July 4
12:15 a.m. — A caller reported fireworks in the area of Union Avenue and Polk Street, La Grande. Police did not find anyone setting off fireworks.
1:13 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1600 block of M Avenue on a complaint about a loud party. An officer counseled the residents. At 2:08 a.m. La Grande police returned to the site of the party and this time shut it down.
5:32 p.m. — A caller reported possible illegal fireworks on the 400 block of Fir Street, La Grande. An officer counseled the subject.
8:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Birch Street and Y Avenue on a report of juveniles driving carelessly. Officers counseled the subject.
8:52 p.m. — Reports of fireworks began pouring into La Grande police. The department received approximately 40 complaints about fireworks. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received several fireworks complaints on top of that. Many reports were for illegal fireworks.
The calls kept coming in until almost midnight.
In most cases, police were not able to find who set off the fireworks, but when they did they talked to the people involved. There was no indication of giving anyone a citation.
That included a complaint at 10:56 p.m. on the 1200 block of U Avenue, La Grande, for illegal fireworks and a possible illegal burn. Police counseled the subjects and made sure the fire was out.
