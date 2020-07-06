WEDNESDAY
7:10 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible sex crime.
7:57 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported a burglary on the 100 block of 20th Street. An officer responded.
12:38 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported a case of possible fraud. Police took a report.
7:23 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fireworks on the 600 block of South 18th Street. Another caller at 9:24 p.m. complained about fireworks going off at O Avenue and Walnut Street, La Grande.
THURSDAY
11:16 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary on the 10400 block of East First Street, Island City.
12:41 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a trailer from the 100 block of South 20th Avenue, Elgin.
3:27 p.m. —The Union County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints from the 800 block of Galveston Street, Elgin, about fireworks and excessive traffic occurring at night.
9:14 p.m. — A La Grande caller complained about loud fireworks on the 2600 block of Fourth Street. Another complaint about fireworks came in at 10:08 p.m. from the 800 block of North First Street, Union.
11:06 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to Walton Road and Buchanan Lane, Island City, for a horse on the loose and helped return it to a pen.
FRIDAY
10:28 a.m. — A caller on the 800 block of West Arch Street, Union, reported a dog killed chickens.
11:56 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 65300 block of Crescent Road, Imbler.
8:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of unattended children on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue. Police found the children were fine and with their grandparents.
9:34 p.m. — A caller reported an assault 4 miles north of La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, but no one on the scene wanted to report a crime.
9:38 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles breaking bottles on the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue, La Grande. Police did not find the culprits.
9:54 p.m. — The La Grande Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office began receiving noise complaints about illegal fireworks going off. At least seven calls came in during several hours from North Powder, Elgin and areas in La Grande.
SATURDAY
7:28 a.m. — La Grande police stopped a vehicle at O Avenue and Hall Street and discovered a stolen handgun in the vehicle. Police cited Catlin James Gunung, 54, for theft.
8:51 a.m. — Beehives fell from a vehicle onto Highway 237 in Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy helped place the hives onto the vehicle.
2:42 p.m. — Juveniles at Pioneer Park, La Grande, involved in a disturbance prompted a report to police. An officer arrived and separated the parties.
8:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a burglary on the 2200 block of Gekeler Lane and took a report for burglary and theft.
8:49 p.m. — Callers began reporting illegal fireworks. Complaints came in from La Grande, Island City, Union, Elgin and Cove. La Grande police and Union County sheriff’s deputies counseled several people during the span of a few hours, but often they found no one at the scene.
SUNDAY
3:02 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Kenyon Davidson, 18, of La Grande, on an accusation of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
6:42 a.m. — Local law enforcement received four calls about lost dogs. One call came from Cove and the rest from La Grande. Two dogs returned home, one person kept a dog until someone could take it, and in one case no one found the dog.
2:56 p.m. — An intoxicated person at Pioneer Park, La Grande, called police. Dispatch was unsure of what the complaint was about, but officers responded.
7:55 p.m. — A caller reported people were throwing fireworks at vehicles on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police did not find the people.
9:32 p.m. — A caller on the 1700 block of U Avenue, La Grande, reported illegal fireworks going off.
