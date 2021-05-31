Friday, May 28
8:21 a.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of Craig Loop, Summerville. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller and would follow up.
1:46 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin, on a call about a burglary and took a report.
3:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Alder Street on a call about a suspicious person. Officers gave a lodging voucher to the individual.
6:39 p.m. — A caller reported a child was alone in the area of 10800 South Walton Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and returned the child to the parents.
9:45 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue for a suspicious female. Police trespassed her and warned her for disorderly conduct.
11:34 p.m. — A caller complained about loud music from a residence on the 10500 block of Tilos Court, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and talked to the subject about the noise.
Saturday, May 29
9:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 800 block of Spring Avenue on a call for a burglary at a residence. Police took a report.
11:20 a.m. — A caller reported an abandoned dog on the 1100 block of 11th Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded, found the dog was not abandoned and returned it to its owner.
4:07 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency services responded to a vehicle crash in the area of 72200 Darr Road, Elgin.
5:10 p.m. — Local law enforcement arrested Brian Keith Hancock, 48, of Union, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
6:10 p.m. — Local emergency services responded to Highway 82 at about milepost 18 for a one-vehicle rollover.
9:02 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at the Spout Springs Ski Area, 79327 Highway 204. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, separated the parties and resolved the situation.
11:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. Police separated the parties.
Sunday, May 30
12:07 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a dog howling at Y Avenue and First Street.
12:27 a.m. — A caller reported a person was lying on the sidewalk at Birnie Park, La Grande. An officer responded, and the person decided to return to his residence.
12:30 a.m. — A caller reported a female was intoxicated on the 200 block of Depot Street, La Grande. Local law enforcement and medics responded.
2:18 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment. An officer contacted the parties and warned one for the harassment.
10:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Island Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrested Don Christian, 34, of La Grande, and Shania Marie Contest, 25, both for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
11:05 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of Fourth Street. Officers arrested a 56-year-old woman for disorderly conduct, third-degree theft and violation of a release agreement.
4 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child neglect.
8:31 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took information but no one wanted to pursue charges.
10:53 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a disturbance approximately 4 miles north of La Grande. The deputy cleared a juvenile from runaway status and returned the person to their guardian.
11:29 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party at Adams Avenue and Second Street. An officer responded and informed the people involved to keep down the noise.
