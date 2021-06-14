Friday, June 11
8:16 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of 12th Street on a complaint about criminal mischief. An officer took a report.
12:37 p.m. — Firefighters and a Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a fire at 64019 Ruckman Road, Cove.
4:45 p.m. — Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande, reported a patient who was a victim of a dog bite. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
4:56 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
7:05 p.m. — A La Grande resident complained about theft of services on the 2000 block of Fir Street.
11:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a noise complaint from the 1600 block of M Avenue. An officer responded, and the homeowner quieted down.
Saturday, June 12
2:13 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 1500 block of Seventh Street. An officers responded. The people involved shut down the party.
10:32 a.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 2100 block of Maple Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
12:31 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect at a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
1:15 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect at East Delta and North Bellwood streets, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and arranged to move dogs.
6:56 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane on a report of a disturbance. Offices separated the parties involved.
7:54 p.m. — Local law enforcement returned to the residence on Gekeler Lane for a subsequent disturbance. La Grande police arrested a 25-year-old man for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
9:48 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles driving carelessly on motorized bikes in the area of Birch Street and W Avenue, La Grande. An officer searched the area but did not find the subjects.
11:11 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on Union-Junction Lane, Union. Deputies arrested Patrick Wayne Mayhead, 62, of Union, for DUII.
Sunday, June 13
10:55 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a storage unit on the 900 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:13 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Island and Adams avenues on a report of a suspicious person. Police arrested a 29-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct.
12:59 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of Conklin Road, Cove, and gave one person a ride to a motel.
6:14 p.m. — A caller reported a hit-and-run to a vehicle at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
9:05 p.m. — A caller reported a doe stuck in a sewer drain at Sixth Street and D Avenue, La Grande. The animal was free prior to an officer arriving.
10:52 p.m. — People in a loud argument in a parking lot on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande, prompted a call to police. Officers arrived and arrested a 23-year-old man on a Umatilla County probation violation warrant stemming from misdemeanors of theft, trespass, criminal mischief and DUII.
