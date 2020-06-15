FRIDAY
11:07 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of animal neglect on the 1000 block of Frontier Court.
11:12 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a complaint about vandalism on the 400 block of 20th Street. An officer took a report.
2:38 p.m. — A caller reported someone left two small children in a vehicle in the business parking lot at 2212 Island Ave. An officer responded and counseled the driver.
6:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the business parking lot again, this time for an intoxicated driver. People at the scene told officers the person in question was the passenger of the vehicle and getting a ride home. That was after liquor store customers stopped the man from driving.
9:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 12th Street for a dog bite victim, and an officer took a report.
SATURDAY
12:28 a.m. — A caller reported a loud party on the 2200 block of Fir Street, La Grande. Police responded and talked to the homeowners about the noise level.
10:18 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of N Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers trespassed one person from the residence.
4:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, on a report of an assault. Police arrested William Ellen Hernandez, 52, of La Grande, on accusations of second-degree trespass, second-degree mischief, harassment, interfering with making a report and first-degree theft.
5:28 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of North Gale Street, Union, for a dog bite victim. A deputy took a report.
11:39 p.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 200 block of Depot Street, La Grande. Police arrived and found no fighting.
SUNDAY
1:07 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of injured livestock on the 600 block of 16th Street.
12:50 p.m. — A caller reported a dog on the loose on the 2200 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. Police warned the dog’s owner for allowing a dog at large.
3:43 p.m. — A La Grande caller asked for police to respond to an assault on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. Officers arrived and trespassed one person from the property.
6:05 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin John Mathis, 28, of Elgin, on accusations of three counts of reckless endangering, one each of misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, misdemeanor and felony fleeing and hit-and-run involving a person, plus violating probation.
