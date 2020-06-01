FRIDAY
9:59 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible burglary on the 1300 block of Willow Street. An officer took down information.
10:43 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 1600 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande.
11:34 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for a victim of a dog bite. The deputy took a report.
8:44 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on the 65800 block of Hemlock Street, Elgin. A deputy took a report.
SATURDAY
7:36 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about ongoing problems with an aggressive dog on the loose on the 1200 block of 25th Street.
2:50 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a dog inside a hot car at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. Someone took care of the problem before a deputy arrived.
5:07 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism at Wolf Creek Reservoir, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and planned to follow up.
SUNDAY
6:02 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a trespasser. Police arrested Gregory Rex Stephens, 73, of La Grande, on accusations of first-degree trespass, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
1:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of harassment on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue. Police responded and arrested Christopher Lee Cox, 35, of La Grande, on accusations of second-degree burglary, second-degree trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and offensive littering.
4:51 p.m. — A caller reported possible wolf depredation on the 73000 block of Highway 82, Elgin.
6:15 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chucky Eugene Pool, 19, of Elgin, on accusations of trespass, using a minor in the commission of a controlled substance offense, endangering the welfare of a minor, burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
