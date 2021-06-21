Friday, June 18
5:56 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 500 block of Washington Avenue for a domestic disturbance and counseled a subject involved.
9:22 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Elgin residence for a person in mental or emotional duress. The person went to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
10:06 a.m. — A caller complained about an aggressive dog on the 58000 block of Weaver Road, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and gave the dog owner a warning.
10:45 a.m. — A traffic crash on the 3300 block of Alder Street, La Grande, injured at least one person. La Grande police and other emergency services responded. An officer took a report.
4:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a report that a mentally ill person was causing a disturbance on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. Local law enforcement responded and warned the parties involved for disorderly conduct.
5:07 p.m. — A caller reported a goat was loose on the 500 block of F Street, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer contacted the owner of the goat.
8:13 p.m. — A caller at Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd., La Grande, reported vandalism. An officer made contact and took a report.
11:06 p.m. — A caller in mental duress on the 10000 block of Railroad Avenue, La Grande, requested assistance. Police provided the caller with contact information for help.
Saturday, June 19
1:19 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Spruce Street on a report of several loud bangs but did not locate any source for the noise.
1:45 a.m. — A group causing too much noise on the 2200 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, prompted a complaint to police, who responded and warned the people involved for violating the city’s noise law.
8:57 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 1000 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer contacted the caller and explained options.
10:59 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Second Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties involved.
9:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of 21st Street on a report of gunshots. Police did not find anyone shooting.
11:17 p.m. — La Grande police arrested a 57-year-old man on a Union County warrant charging him with three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
11:45 p.m. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Washington reported it arrested Robert Jordan Hastings, 32, on a Union county warrant charging vehicle theft, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
Sunday, June 20
1:14 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise from a residence on the 3000 block of Q Avenue. Officers responded and the subject turned down the music.
3:53 a.m. —The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a male yelling and slamming doors on the 600 block of East Ash Street, Union.
8:25 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 90 block of North 17th Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a suspicious person. Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Farris, 33, for menacing, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and assault on a peace officer.
2:54 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stuck kitten on the 100 block of Main Street, Summerville. An animal enforcement officer responded and gave assistance.
4:12 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect at a location in Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded, retrieved a puppy and took it to the shelter at the Blue Mountain Humane Association, La Grande.
10:12 p.m. — A caller reported loud bangs on the 600 block of 18th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and determined the sound was from fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.