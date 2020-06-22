SATURDAY
10:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Tyler John Sheridan, 29, on accusations of domestic violence, including fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report.
12:20 p.m. — A La Grande resident told police about a transient camp at Island and Adams avenues.
2:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Island Avenue for a person causing a disturbance. Police did not find a suspect.
5:06 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 11000 block of Mulholland Drive, Island City, for a domestic violence call. La Grande police and Union County sheriff’s deputies separated the parties and found the situation did not rise to the level of a crime.
7:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
9:19 p.m. — A caller reported loud bangs at South Fourth and West Grande streets, Union. Another caller complained about a loud bang at Union Street and Harrison Avenue, La Grande. And at 10:18 p.m. a third caller reported a loud bang in the area of the 700 block of L Avenue.
SUNDAY
9:45 a.m. — A caller reported a person in a mental crisis on the 100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and found the person was fine.
2:11 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 1900 block of Third Street. An officer responded and determined there was no crime.
5:37 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious odor in the area of the 2600 block of May Lane, La Grande. An officer determined the scent came from welding.
5:48 p.m. — A caller on the 2900 block of Misty Avenue, La Grande, reported finding a tortoise.
9:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Union Street and Polk Avenue on a complaint about loud fireworks.
11:07 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 300 block of East Bryan Street, Union, on a report about a domestic disturbance. The deputy took down information.
11:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of 20th Street for vandalism and counseled two people.
