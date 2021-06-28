Friday, June 25
7:48 a.m. — A caller complained about a pit bull dog on the loose at Second Street and B Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the dog’s owner.
2:05 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Lee Normandy, 32, on a warrant for using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, second-degree encourgaging child sexual abuse and 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
5:17 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 2300 block of Island Avenue for a non-injury traffic crash. Oregon State Police took a report.
9:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person who threatened self-harm. Officers and crisis staff with the Center for Human Development Inc. responded.
Saturday, June 26
12:09 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 1300 block of Penn Avenue. An officer responded, and the subjects said they would keep down the noise.
2:08 a.m. — A caller complaint about a loud party on the 1900 block of Z Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and the subjects turned down the music.
7:49 a.m. — A caller reported a transient male at Lampkin Lane/Oregon Trail Road, North Powder. Dispatchers advised a Union County sheriff’s deputy.
10:09 a.m. — A caller reported someone littering at May Lane, La Grande. An officer responded and warned two for littering.
2:08 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances on the 2400 block of Ash Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and referred the matter to the La Grande Fire Department for fire restrictions.
8:14 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of injured cats on the 800 block of B Avenue.
10:34 p.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 1700 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
Sunday, June 27
1:22 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of two bicycles from a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An officer responded and recovered the bikes.
5:14 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of N Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:32 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Geatano Olivera, 40, on a Union County warrant charging two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.
2:20 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 1600 block of Carolyn Terrace, Elgin, on a call about a mental health crisis. Deputies cited Randy Cooper, 22, for unlawful use of a firearm.
11:35 p.m. — A caller reported a transient was sleeping on private property on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and advised the person to move along.
