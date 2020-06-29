FRIDAY
8:50 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a report of harassment. Officers talked to the people involved and provided options on returning property.
3:53 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported the theft of a vehicle. Officers contacted the person who reported the theft, who subsequently called back and said there was no theft, it was all a misunderstanding.
5:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sexual crime.
6:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft. Officers responded and determined there was no theft and this was a civil matter.
11:34 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of underage drinking at a residence in Cove at Caddie and Bryan streets. A deputy responded and counseled the homeowner.
SATURDAY
8:35 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Second Street on a complaint about vandalism.
8:44 a.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to 1205 25th St. on a report of a fire.
5:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a hit-and-run on the 2000 block of Jupiter Way and arrested Gerard Alan Duberow, 71, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5:54 p.m. — La Grade police responded to the 500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a fight.
SUNDAY
10:41 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 200 block of Union on a report of a careless all-terrain vehicle driver. The deputy counseled the driver.
3:52 p.m. — Yet again, La Grande police responded to a report of a vehicle theft, and again this was a civil matter.
7:09 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Z Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue for a fight. Police took a report.
