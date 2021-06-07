Friday, June 4
9:40 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime. A deputy made contact and took information.
2:18 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
4 p.m. — A caller reported a hit-and-run on a vehicle on the 800 block of Main Street, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, took information and explained options.
6:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An office made contact and took information.
9:11 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated male was crossing back and forth on the 62700 block of Hunter Road, Island City. Local law enforcement responded, and the male got a ride with a friend.
9:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Palmer Avenue for a person screaming in the street. An officer gave the person a courtesy ride.
Saturday, June 5
12:36 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at McAlister Road and Highway 203, La Grande, and arrested Patton Jay Pattee Jr., 40, of Union, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4:37 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance on the 1300 block of O Avenue, separated the parties and counseled them.
12:37 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated person lying in the street on the 2700 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and counseled the subject.
1:05 p.m. — A caller reported a transient sleeping in the alley on the 110 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, and the subject agreed to move along.
9:06 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of South Second Street, Union, on a report of people using illegal fireworks. The deputy counseled the parties.
11:32 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 68200 block of Mount Glen Road, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies separated the people involved.
Sunday, June 6
12:22 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 900 block of N Avenue. Officers responded, and the residents agreed to keep down the noise.
1:50 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 700 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the parties.
4:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible burglary at a residence on the 1400 block of T Avenue. An officer contacted the caller and set up extra patrols.
5:40 p.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots on Hawthorne Drive, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information
10:15 p.m. — A caller reported a possible burglary on the 700 block of Albany Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and questioned one person in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.