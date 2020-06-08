FRIDAY
8:52 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible abuse situation in Cove. A deputy began looking into the matter.
10:43 a.m. — A La Grande caller asked about options to deal with feral cats on the 2000 block of Oak Street.
11:35 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible sexual abuse at a residence outside La Grande.
3:51 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported being the victim of harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy followed up and planned to warn a person for telephonic harassment.
9:43 p.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to a vehicle crash with an injury at Riverside Park. Police took a report.
SATURDAY
11:39 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande, for a person suffering mental or emotional duress. Police also contacted the Center for Human Development Inc. to assist.
2:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Spruce Street for a juvenile involved in a disturbance. Police returned the youth to his residence and counseled him.
8:38 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles possessing marijuana on the 1500 block of Walnut Street. An officer arrived and talked to the youth.
10:25 p.m. — A caller complained about possible fireworks going off at Jackson Avenue and Pine Street, La Grande.
SUNDAY
7:09 a.m. — Emergency services responded to Fox Hill Road, La Grande, for a vehicle crash with an injury. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
2:14 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary on the 300 block of South Fifth Street, Elgin. A deputy responded and determined this was a civil matter.
8:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office served a restraining order to a person on the 500 block of D Street, North Powder.
9:42 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of Fir Street. Police cited a 26-year-old man for harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.