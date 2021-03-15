Friday, March 12
8:37 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact with the caller but did not find the animal in question.
9:33 a.m. — A caller complained about an aggressive dog on the 300 block of D Street, North Powder. The animal enforcement officer checked the area but did not find the dog.
1:26 p.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to N Avenue and Fourth Street on a report of a fight. Police took a report.
2:30 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a fence on the 1200 block of Hall Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.
5:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of U Avenue on a report of a juvenile disturbance. Police arrested a 15-year-old male for assault.
9:15 p.m. — A caller reported someone left a child alone in a vehicle at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but the vehicle was gone.
Saturday, March 13
8:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of 18th Street for a burglary. Police took a report.
1:17 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 1200 block of Eighth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
5:29 p.m. — A caller reported a transient person was setting up a tent at Pioneer Park, La Grande. An officer searched the area but did not find the tent.
7:30 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of Hunter Road and Starr Lane, La Grande, for a vehicle that struck an elk. The deputy took a crash report.
10:16 p.m. — A caller reported cattle were loose at Miller Lane and Godley Road, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took information and contacted the cattle's owner.
Sunday, March 14
12:36 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a disturbance at the Union City Park, Union. A sheriff’s deputy responded and found a party in progress. The deputy told the group to keep the noise down.
12:39 a.m. — A caller reported fireworks on the 10400 block of South McAlister Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the parties involved.
10:33 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of East Delta Street, Union, after hearing gunshots. The deputy found the gunshots came from a trap club.
11:30 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 400 block of Adams Avenue for a disturbance. The subjects left the property, but police warned them for disorderly conduct.
6:41 p.m. — La Grande police at Third Street and G Avenue arrested Colvin William Cutshall III, 31, on multiple warrants for failure to appear: one for a forgery case in Union County, two stemming from a forgery case in Umatilla County, and three for Baker County cases of attempted robbery and assault, theft and possession of methamphetamine.
10:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 90 block of Aries Lane for a male causing a traffic hazard. Officers did not find the subject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.