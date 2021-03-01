Friday, Feb. 26
8:20 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person on the 3000 block of Q Avenue. An officer checked the area but did not find the subject.
12:16 p.m. — A caller on the 2900 block of Depot Street, La Grande, asked for an officer to handle a property dispute. An officer made contact and gave options.
7:41 p.m. — A caller on the 1400 block of T Avenue, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
8:09 p.m. — A caller reported a safety hazard on the 1100 block of Birch Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave two people a warning.
11:40 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported receiving telephonic harassment. An officer called the person and left a message.
Saturday, Feb. 27
12:31 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2000 block of Walnut Street on a noise complaint. The residents agreed to keep down the noise.
8:21 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of criminal mischief on the 2000 block of Second Street. An officer responded and took a report.
1:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of someone suffering a mental health crisis. Police gave the person a ride to meet with a crisis worker.
1:54 p.m. — A juvenile caused a disturbance on Willow Street, La Grande. An officer responded, resolved the situation and logged information.
4:22 p.m. — La Grande police and other emergency services received a report of a person who may have attempted self-harm. Police responded and contacted mental health services.
9:19 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 59700 block of Highway 203, Union, for a domestic disturbance. The parties separated after arguing.
11:04 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at a residence on the 62600 block of Bird Lane, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and separated the parties.
Sunday, Feb. 28
12:12 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on T Avenue. Officers arrived and determined intoxicated people were on their way home.
7:33 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 60000 block of Thew Loop, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and found the situation did not rise to a level of mandatory arrest.
11:37 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a storage unit at Eastern Oregon Rental & Storage, 1410 21st St., La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:33 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Conklin Road, Cove, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies found the situation did not warrant a mandatory arrest.
6:37 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 70 block of Harrison Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers also found this situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
11:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a noise complaint on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. The occupant agreed to turn down the music.
