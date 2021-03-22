Friday, March 19
12:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 100 block of Fir Street. Officers responded, found the parties were arguing and separated them.
1 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a trailer on the 76600 block of Bowman Loop, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took down information.
1:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about identity theft. An officer took a report. A second identity theft complaint came into La Grande PD at 3:37 p.m. An officer made contact.
4:39 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 2200 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and counseled one male.
5:20 p.m. — A caller reported a dead calf on the 71700 block of Highway 82, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and had the calf removed.
9:22 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime. An officer made contact and took down information.
9:51 p.m. — La Grander police responded to the 400 block of Grandy Avenue for an assault. Officers separated the parties.
Saturday, March 20
11:07 a.m. — A caller reported a juvenile on the side of the road on the 71000 block of Highway 82, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the juvenile and parent.
12:19 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1200 block of Eighth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and determined this was a civil issue and not criminal.
4:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Penn Avenue for a possible assault. No one wanted to pursue charges. Police counseled one person.
9:32 p.m. — A caller reported a person was firing a gun into the air on the 200 block of West Arch Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and warned the subjects.
10:30 p.m. — A caller complained about litter on the side of Standley Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy found the garbage and took a report.
Sunday, March 21
1:50 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 2900 block of Third Street, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded and found the subjects resolved the situation for now. Police took a report.
4:59 a.m. — An officer with the La Grande Police Department saw a couple arguing on the 1900 block of H Street. The officer advised them to keep down the noise.
10:27 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 64400 block of Wolf Creek Lane, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
4:38 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Riddle Road on a report of a suspicious male. The subject left before an officer arrived.
6:54 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, for a a male causing a disturbance. The subject left the property.
7:18 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy questioned a male at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, for causing a disturbance and warned him for trespassing.
9:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street for a person having a mental breakdown. The person went to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
10:19 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1900 block of Cedar Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
