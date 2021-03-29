Friday, March 26
5:23 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Vonell Lenn Edwards, 43, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
11 a.m. — A caller on the 700 block of South Second Street, Union, made a complaint about an animal. An animal enforcement officer responded and issued a warning.
12:45 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to a report of a fight between relatives on the 100 block of South 20th Avenue, Elgin. Oregon State Police resolved the situation.
1:07 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 400 block of Meadow Court, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
3:18 p.m. — A caller complained about noise on the 1400 block of Balm Street, La Grande. An officer responded and told the occupant to keep down the noise.
10:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue for a possible assault. Police found the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
Saturday, March 27
12:30 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a noise complaint and warned the subjects about the volume.
8:38 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about an ongoing problem with a vehicle parked the wrong way at Third Street and X Avenue. An officer cited the vehicle.
11:13 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 1500 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
12:26 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle on the 500 block of North Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
1:03 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a dirt bike from the 54700 block of Highway 237, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
6:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Spring Avenue and Second Street. Officers did not find anyone shooting a gun.
7:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue for a domestic disturbance. The situation did not rise to the level of an arrest.
9:07 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 66000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance. This also did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
Sunday, March 28
11:24 a.m. — A caller on the 500 block of East Arch Street, Union, complained about two dogs continuously at large.
11:59 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Q Avenue for a non-injury vehicle wreck. Police issued one citation.2:22 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile causing a disturbance on the 69000 block of Pumpkin Ridge Road, Summerville. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, and the caller would seek counseling for the juvenile.
6:08 p.m. — A caller reported a power line was sparking on Fruitdale Lane, La Grande.
9:06 p.m. — Local law enforcement continued to receive calls related to the storm that blew through the region, including a report from the 2900 block of Misty Avenue, La Grande, of a possible burglary that turned out to be noise from the weather.
9:12 p.m. — A caller reported downed power lines on the 100 block of West Bryan Street, Union.
10:24 p.m. — A caller on the 90 block of South 21st Street, Elgin, reported a downed transformer.
