Friday, March 5
10:02 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible drug law violation on the 1500 block of 21st Street. An officer made contact and will follow up.
11:44 a.m. — An Imbler resident on the 1000 block of Crescent Lane reported the theft of a license plate. A deputy made contact and explained options.
5:04 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 3000 block of Walnut Street, La Grande. An officer responded and determined there was a disagreement over property. The officer will follow up.
9:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Bud Jackson’s Eatery & Taps, 2209 Adams Ave., La Grande, on a report of a fight. An officer took a report.
Saturday, March 6
12:31 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 600 block of 12th Street. Officers warned tenants to keep it down.
10:37 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 62300 block of Leffel Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer will follow up.
11:02 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime in Elgin.
4:24 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a complaint about parking on the 2700 block of Cherry Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and told the subject to move the vehicle.
7:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1700 block of Walnut Street on a report of possible gunshots. Officers resolved the situation.
11:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 800 block of Main Avenue on a report of a suspicious female. She left, but police later found her and took her to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for mental health reasons.
Sunday, March 7
7:39 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 900 block of Crescent Road, Imbler. An animal enforcement officer made contact and will follow up.
2:05 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave, Island City, for a domestic disturbance. Subjects stated they were arguing. The deputies determined the situation did not rise to the level of mandatory arrest.
2:40 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles shooting a BB gun on the 1200 block of Hall Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and will follow up.
5:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a malfunctioning traffic light at Portland Street and Island Avenue. The dispatch center notified the Oregon Department of Transportation about the light.
9:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Pratt Street on a report of a trespass. Police arrested Fram Sion, 43, of La Grande, for two counts of unauthorized entry into a vehicle, two counts of attempted unauthorized entry into a vehicle and two counts of criminal trespass.
