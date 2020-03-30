FRIDAY
9:01 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of Adams Avenue and warned three juveniles for trespassing.
12:47 p.m. — A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 82 near Imbler. Local law enforcement transferred the call to Oregon State Police.
3:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible burglary on the 59500 block of Brush Creek Road.
5:33 p.m. — A caller complained about a careless driver on the 100 block of North 10th Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy talked to the driver.
5:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue and trespassed two people.
7:06 p.m. — Several loud bangs in La Grande in the area of Umatilla Street and Division Avenue resulted in calls to police. An officer checked but did not find anything suspicious.
SATURDAY
7:47 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited a 15-year-old in Elgin for minor in possession of marijuana.
1:17 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1200 block of Hall Street. Police responded and determined the confrontation was only verbal.
4:45 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance on the 2500 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. Officers trespassed one person.
5:52 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of several loud bangs in the area of Foley Street and Spring Avenue. Police did not find the cause.
8:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism on the 2100 block of Oak Street. Police took a report.
9:11 p.m. — A caller reported a noise complaint on the 200 block of North Seventh Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and talked to the subject.
9:37 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of M Avenue, La Grande, reported vandalism. Police took a report.
9:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
SUNDAY
2:05 a.m. — A caller reported a possible car prowler in the area of C Avenue and Third Street, La Grande. Police searched the area but did not find any prowlers.
3:24 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about three juveniles violating curfew on the 900 block of Sixth Street. Police did not find them.
8:59 a.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Main Street, Union, reported she saw a dog in the neighborhood, and the dog was shaved.
10:49 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 600 block of Third Street reported a group of youth broke into her vehicle and stole bullet shells.
3:10 p.m. — A Summerville caller on the 68300 block of Craig Loop reported a dog was in with livestock.
5:12 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2800 block of Pine Street for a fight. The people involved separated, and police provided extra patrols through the area.
5:41 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about possible gunshots on the 1000 block of Dogwood Street, Elgin. A deputy talked to the people involved.
11:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue on a report of a car prowler. Officers counseled the subjects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.